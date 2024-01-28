Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday evening responded to the ruling of the International Court of Justice on Friday, noting the Court’s inclusion of quotes made by the President.

Herzog made his statements during an event of the 929 Bible Study Initiative held at the President’s Residence Sunday evening, held in memory of and with the participation of families of, some of the fallen soldiers from the fight against Hamas in Gaza.

"I cannot help but relate to the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, last Friday," Herzog said. "We are fighting an exceptionally just campaign. A campaign for the return of the hostages, those who are held and tortured by Hamas murderers in an unparalleled crime against humanity. We are fighting a campaign to restore security to our citizens, women and men, elderly and babies. A whole people which Hamas didn't just declare their desire to wipe from face of the earth, but actually set out on a brutal massacre to destroy – and is still working hard to do so."

"Israel has the full right to self-defense, and it will continue to be committed to the security of its citizens. Unequivocally. This is a right anchored in the most essential foundations of international law, and in general, everyone with sense can see that Israel is acting in accordance with international law.

"The very fact that the hearing at the court in The Hague was held on the eve of International Holocaust Memorial Day, to judge whether the democratic, moral, and responsible State of Israel, which rose from the ashes of the Holocaust with the overwhelming support of the family of nations and its institutions was guilty of committing genocide, is a blood libel that undermines the very values on which this court was established.

"There is something shocking about seeing how the 'post-truth' phenomenon permeates even the most important institutions. Even on a personal level, I was disgusted by the way they twisted my words, using very, very partial and fragmented quotes, with the intention of supporting an unfounded legal contention.

"I was here - in this very hall - a few days after the terrible massacre, when I was asked by the world’s media about the situation in Gaza, I replied that the widespread civilian support in Gaza for the crimes and atrocities of October 7 could not be ignored, and that Hamas operates from the heart of the civilian population everywhere, from children's bedrooms in homes, from schools, from mosques, and hospitals.

"But I added and emphasized, that for the State of Israel - and of course for me personally – innocent civilians are not considered targets in any way whatsoever.

"To be clear: The State of Israel sees great importance in the humanitarian aspect of the campaign. Israel is committed to this, and operates, as it has always operated and will operate, in accordance with international law.

"There are also innocent Palestinians in Gaza. I am deeply sorry for the tragedy they are going through. From the first day of the war right until today, I call and am working for humanitarian aid for them, and only for them. This is part of our values as a country.

"But the reality cannot be ignored, a reality which we all saw with our own eyes as published by Hamas on that cursed day: and that was the involvement of many residents of Gaza in the slaughter, in the looting, and in the riots of October 7. How the crowds in Gaza cheered at the sight of Israelis being slaughtered and their bodies mutilated. At the sight of hostages - God knows what they did to them - wounded and bleeding being dragged through the streets. In view of such terrible crimes, it is appropriate that the honorable court investigates them in depth, and not casually in passing.

"The world must not forget even for a moment: Hamas is responsible for a terrible crimes against humanity - the massacre of October 7, and the taking of hostages still held in captivity.

"Hamas is also responsible for the suffering of their own people. Often quite directly -when they threaten their lives, forcefully taking humanitarian aid facilitate by Israel, and using them as a human shield.

"The justness of our path remains resolute.

"I want to offer strength, and from here pay tribute, to the professional, experienced, and determined team, who represented us in this important ruling, and of course thank Judge Aharon Barak."