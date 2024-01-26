Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to the ICJ verdict issued earlier today, which included provisional measures against Israel.

"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people."

"Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself."

"The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected."

"The charge of genocide leveled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it."

"On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I again pledge as Prime Minister of Israel - Never Again."

"Israel will continue to defend itself against Hamas, a genocidal terror organization."

"On October 7th, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and it vows to repeat these atrocities again and again and again."

"Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians."

"We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance, and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields."

"We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people".