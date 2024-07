Lt. Col. (Res.) Adv. Maurice Hirsch, department director at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, responded to the Hague Tribunal's decision against Israeli settlement in Judea and Samaria.

"Shamefully, the ICJ is fulfilling Hitler's dream, stating that the 'Palestinian territories' should be Judenfrei."

"The court has remained a bad joke, which insists on ignoring facts that are not convenient for it and perverting the law in order to support Palestinian terrorism."