On Friday, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Mt. Hermon were identified, the IDF reported.

The launches fell in open areas, and the IDF struck the sources of the launches.

On Thursday night, the IDF struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, a short while ago, a fighter jet struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Bint Jbeil. Since Friday morning, IDF artillery has also struck several locations in southern Lebanon.

"Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the IDF said. "The IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders from any threat."