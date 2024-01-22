Ben Levinson, the brother of IDF sergeant Shay Levinson, who was killed in action on October 7th and his body taken to Gaza, told Channel 12 News that he does not want other soldiers endangered to recover his brother’s body.

Regarding the circumstances of his brother's death, he stated that “Shay stayed on his base for Shabbat and served as the commander of a tank and its crew of three other soldiers. At 6:30 a.m., as everyone knows, they rushed to incidents, drove towards the border, and started firing shells and killing terrorists.’’

“At a certain point, it seems that an anti-tank missile hit their tank. My brother Shay, who was aiming from the turret, seems to have been blasted out of the tank, and the tank continued driving with two crew members injured. This was one of the tanks that reached the Supernova festival, which saved many lives, all thanks to the heroism of the driver Ido Somech.’

“Shay was taken into the Gaza Strip, and for two or three weeks he was thought to be missing. after that, the army changed his status to ‘ believed to be held by a terrorist organization’, and still did not post any medical status on him. yesterday, they announced that he was already dead, and his body was held in Gaza.”

Regarding reports of attempts to recover hostages and bodies of hostages, he stated “There have been attempts, but I have no more details than anyone else.”

“It also doesn't interest me too much, because in the end, as I've said to many different people who have talked to me about it, I am not ready to have Shayreturned to me in exchange for other soldiers risking their lives. I don't want to be the one to make another family part of the group that no family ever wants to join.”

“It is a holy mission, and important, but only until it endangers other soldiers. I have no desire to go to my brother's grave if it means risking other families having to do the same, it simply isn't worth it.”