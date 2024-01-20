Congresswoman Debbie Wasserm Schultz Family forum

In Saturday night's rally, under the call, "Their time has run out - make a deal now!" a video message from United States Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was screened.

In her message, Congresswoman Schultz said, "I want all the families praying for the release of their loved ones to know that America stands with you."

"I'm working in Congress at home and abroad to do all I can to bring them home now."

She added, "And to the women who were subjected to unimaginable violation on October 7th or may still be, know that I stand with you, believe you, and will fight for you."

"Am Yisrael Chai," she concluded.