Agam Goldstein-Almog reads out letter she penned to her friends still in captivity

Agam Goldstein-Almog, released from Hamas captivity, on Saturday night read out an open letter which she wrote to her friends still left behind in Hamas captivity.

Speaking at the "100 Days of Hell" rally, Goldstein-Almog read, "We were there together, and now I'm here, wanting to cry out your pain, suffering, and despair."

"My friends, how are you?

"Did you eat enough today? How is your mood? Do you still have anything to talk about?

"Are you together? Or did they separate you?

"Did he hurt you again? Did he again ask if you're married, if you want them to arrange someone for you in Gaza?

"Did he again enter your shower, strip you of the pajamas he gave you, while also touching the wound from the bullet he shot you with - it really hurt you, but his control over you hurt more. Your body is his, that's how he treated you, right my friend?

"And you're there, you're there,

"So alone, so alone.

"And so much time has already passed.

"I was released on November 26th after 51 days.

"And now I've been here for 50 days already, and you are still there.

"We got out a moment before losing hope, a moment before losing sanity, a moment before madness, a moment before death.

"So how are you now?

"I hope you aren't in a moment after.

"Not a moment after you've already lost hope.

"Not a moment after you've lost your sanity.

"Not a moment of madness.

"Not a moment of death.

"We got out a second before, and so many seconds have passed since.

"And you are still there.

"I hope you are still in the moment before.

"Please my friends, hold on just a little longer, you surely don't believe it - 100 days.

"After a week we were in shock,

"After 20 days we didn't comprehend,

"After 50 days we almost lost hope - a round number, halfway to 100 is already too far from the start.

"100 days!!!

"What can one say about this round, difficult, endless number?

"Is there anything left to say? We've said and done so much and you still aren't here.

"100 days in darkness, in war, alone, without control,

"100 days in death, life within death.

"My friends, I miss you.

"Our fathers, grandfathers, brothers - I haven't met you - but I will, soon, here in Israel!

"There is no other choice.

"One day there is too much.

"100 days is already life within death."

Turning to those at the rally, she stressed, "We must bring back those we have left, we owe it to them - too many victims, too many days."

"Any price will be more bearable than leaving them there. There is no price tag! It doesn't matter.

"Bring back my friends, your grandfathers, grandmothers, fathers, sons and daughters.

"They are still there alone."