Agam Goldstein-Almog, age 17, was kidnapped to Gaza from her home in Kfar Aza on the morning of October 7, together with her mother, Chen, and her younger brothers Gal and Tal.

Agam's father Nadav and her older sister Yam were murdered in the family's home that same morning, by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated their kibbutz. On November 26, Agam, her mother, and her younger brothers were released from Hamas captivity as part of a prisoner swap.

In an interview with Galei Zahal, Agam spoke about her time in captivity, revealing the difficulties and how she discovered that her father had been killed.

"We were sure that they had given up on us, that they want to win this war now," she said. "That's also what we heard on the radio."

When asked whether she knew, while still hostage in Gaza, what had become of her father and sister, Agam said, "We were witness to everything, but there was still some hope that it hadn't happened - that we would come back and my father would be waiting for us in a wheelchair. Yam we already knew about, but for my father we still had some small hope. But the radio shut that down for us... We heard exactly what we needed to hear, that they are sorry about Dad and Yam, and that's it."

She also said that during the nights in captivity, she dreamt about her father and sister.

Questioned about the moments she was kidnapped, Agam said, "I remember when we went into there, and I just told my mother, 'Mom, they're going to rape me.' But I didn't really understand. I remember that I told my mother that they were going to do something to me - that was the moment when I understood that they had really taken me from my home and I was here."

When asked about her fears and her worries for her younger brothers, who were held captive together with her, Agam said, "I was most afraid of the IAF's strikes, every night. I was most afraid that if, G-d forbid we were hurt and they remained, what would they do? I think those were the moments when I was most afraid for Gal and Tal, and I also told myself, 'What if I don't reach my eighteenth birthday?' I mean, at least give me until 18, and also for Gal and Tal - the whole time I was thinking about them in that regard. They are so young, and it's a shame."

Agam ended her interview with a call to release all of the hostages still being held by Hamas: "I still don't believe that there are people who are there, after so much life happens here, while there are still people sitting there. It's too much for me to understand how people drink the same cup of coffee and live the same life - after something happened that really changes how the world works. Because to say, 'They'll be back' - that's just not - it's - they really need to come back now. It's not a slogan, they need it now, so that there won't be any more mistakes."

"I'm happy that there are people who are continuing their lives," she added. "It also shows a strength of sorts."