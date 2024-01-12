Qatar is engaged in high-level discussions with Hamas to deliver vital prescription medicines to Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, officials told The New York Times on Thursday.

Family members of the hostages raised the need for medicines during a meeting in Doha with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Adbdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, according to Daniel Lifshitz, grandson of 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz who is being held in Gaza. Daniel’s grandmother, Yocheved, was freed by Hamas on October 23.

An official familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to their sensitivity, confirmed the meeting. He said that negotiators were discussing the types of medications needed, how much was needed and how to deliver them.

Discussions were underway with international organizations that could help deliver them, he added.

Qatar, together with Egypt, mediated the first hostage release deal in November and has recently been at the forefront of efforts to negotiate a new deal. The talks on medical aid are separate, according to The New York Times.

A senior Israeli official, who was not authorized to talk to the news media and spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that talks on medicines for the hostages and for Gazan civilians had made progress

Husam Badran, a senior Hamas official, said in a text message that the group was actively discussing efforts related to delivering medications “with great positivity.”