The IDF has exposed the vast Hamas tunnel used by the terror organization to hold hostages under the city of Khan Yunis.

On Wednesday, the IDF exposed a vast underground tunnel excavated by the Hamas terror organization under the city of Khan Yunis. The tunnel was located by the Commando Unit, the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, and Special Forces. It was connected to an extensive underground tunnel network beneath a civilian area in the city.

Millions of shekels are estimated to have been invested in excavating the tunnel and equipping it with air ventilation systems, electrical supply, and plumbing. After investigating the tunnel, it can be confirmed that Israeli hostages had been inside it.

The IDF's 98th Division is simultaneously fighting underground and above ground in urban areas in the city. Engineering forces, the Yahalom Unit, Commando, and additional forces are leading the effort to locate tunnels, investigate and dismantle them, through advanced technology and operational means.

During underground combat, the forces located more than 300 tunnel shafts, some leading to significant tunnels, tactical shafts, and underground areas which are used as weapons storage facilities and combat areas.

So far, more than one hundred tunnels were dismantled and decommissioned and in some tunnels, terrorists were also eliminated.