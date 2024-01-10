The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization and British maritime security firm Ambrey on Tuesday night received reports of incidents in the Red Sea near Yemen, Reuters reported.

UKMTO received a report of an incident approximately 50 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah, which authorities were investigating, it said in an advisory note.

Ambrey, meanwhile, received reports of suspicious activity from two merchant vessels southwest of Yemen's Mokha, though no damage was reported.

A tanker either saw flares or missile trails, while a bulk carrier detected three small vessels approximately 1 mile in the direction of their port quarter, Ambrey said in an advisory note.

The bulk carrier reported seeing two missiles fired from the direction of the boats and one unmanned aerial vehicle flying ahead of the vessel, Ambrey added.

"Ambrey assessed this event was separate from an event that was reported west of Hodeidah around the same time," it said.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni military source told Al Jazeera that the Houthi group Ansarullah targeted a vessel in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Yahya Sare'e, the military spokesman for the Houthi terrorist organization, claimed last week that the group attacked a ship that refused the Houthis' orders to stop and was on its way to Israel.

Days earlier, it was revealed that US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the container ship Maersk Hangzhou issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.

22 nations recently agreed to participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Last week, a group of 13 countries, led by the United States, warned the Houthi rebels of unspecified consequences unless they halt their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.