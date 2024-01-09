The Hezbollah commander responsible for dozens of drone attacks against northern Israel was one of three Hezbollah operatives who were killed in a strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon this morning (Tuesday), international media reports.

Ali Hussein Barji was reportedly killed in the town of Khirbet Selm in the explosion at the funeral of senior Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil, who was killed yesterday (Monday).

According to Arabic media, the vehicle was struck by an Israeli drone.

Earlier, the Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed that it attacked the IDF's Northern Command base in Tzfat (Safed) using UAVs in response to the killing of al-Tawil and Hamas second-in-command Saleh al-Arouri.

Naim Qassem, second-in-command of Hezbollah, said, "We do not want to expand the war, but if Israel does that, the response and clash will be unavoidable."

Many alarms and sirens have been activated throughout the Galilee over the last few hours due to rocket attacks or drone infiltrations from Lebanon.