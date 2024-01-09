Since Monday, IDF troops expanded ground operations in Khan Yunis and conducted strikes in which approximately 40 terrorists were killed.

In addition, significant terror tunnel shafts were located, as well as a variety of weapons, including twelve AK-47 rifles, four loaded RPG launchers, dozens of grenades, cartridges, and military vests.

IDF ground troops also conducted a targeted raid on a military compound in Khan Yunis, located a terrorist armed with an AK-47 rifle and five cartridges, and killed him.

During operational activity in Maghazi, following IDF intelligence, IDF troops identified terrorist operatives from Hamas' Central Camps Brigade in the area. The forces directed an IDF aircraft that struck and killed the terrorist cell.

The Israeli Navy also struck military posts, storage facilities, and vessels used by Hamas’ naval forces.