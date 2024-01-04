The United States on Wednesday criticized South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza.

A reporter asked White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby about South Africa’s lawsuit.

“We find this submission meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever,” replied Kirby.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was also asked about South Africa’s lawsuit and responded by saying that the US has not observed acts in Gaza that constitute genocide.

"Those are allegations that should not be made lightly ... we are not seeing any acts that constitute genocide. That is a determination by the State Department," said Miller.

South Africa last Friday petitioned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its ongoing crackdown against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel said this week that it plans to present its case at ICJ as it aims to dismiss South Africa's petition.

"Israel, a long-standing signatory to the Genocide Convention, will not boycott the proceedings. We will participate and refute the absurd accusation that amounts to blood libel," said National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

"The Jewish people have experienced genocide more profoundly than any other nation," Hanegbi added, "with six million of our people brutally slaughtered. A similar cruelty was inflicted on Israeli citizens in the massacre of October 7, but this time we have the capability to defend ourselves against those seeking our destruction. The absurd petition against the right of the victim to self-defense is disgraceful, and we expect all civilized nations to stand with our determination."

South Africa will present its arguments on January 11, while Israel is set to counter on January 12, according to the AFP news agency.

Anti-Israel sentiments remain prevalent in South Africa, where the government has frequently accused Israel of applying a policy of “apartheid” towards Palestinian Arabs. The tensions have been on the rise since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The South African government announced in November it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

Later, South Africa called in Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a formal reprimand, citing “public comments” he had made.

In late November, a majority of South African lawmakers voted in favor of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.