In an unprecedented move, Israel plans to present its case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, aiming to dismiss South Africa's petition for an interim order demanding the immediate suspension of Israeli military actions in Gaza, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told Ynet on Monday.

"Israel, a long-standing signatory to the Genocide Convention, will not boycott the proceedings. We will participate and refute the absurd accusation that amounts to blood libel," said Hanegbi.

"The Jewish people have experienced genocide more profoundly than any other nation," Hanegbi added, "with six million of our people brutally slaughtered. A similar cruelty was inflicted on Israeli citizens in the massacre of October 7, but this time we have the capability to defend ourselves against those seeking our destruction. The absurd petition against the right of the victim to self-defense is disgraceful, and we expect all civilized nations to stand with our determination."

South Africa on Friday petitioned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its ongoing crackdown against Hamas in Gaza.

According to Ynet, the decision from the discussions is that Israel will attend the hearing for an interim order, usually scheduled one to one and a half months after submission, to contest South Africa's claim. The hearings regarding the claim may extend over four to six years. Israel's immediate focus, however, is on preventing an interim order that might force a ceasefire in Gaza.

Anti-Israel sentiments remain prevalent in South Africa, where the government has frequently accused Israel of applying a policy of “apartheid” towards Palestinian Arabs. The tensions have been on the rise since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The South African government announced last month it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

Later, South Africa called in Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a formal reprimand, citing “public comments” he had made.

In late November, a majority of South African lawmakers voted in favor of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Sunday to South Africa’s petition, saying, "I would like to say a word about South Africa's mendacious pontificating to the effect that Israel 'is perpetrating genocide.' No, South Africa, it is not we who have come to perpetrate genocide, it is Hamas. It would murder all of us if it could. In contrast, the IDF is acting as morally as possible; it is doing everything to avoid harming civilians while Hamas is doing everything to harm them and is using them as human shields."

"I ask: Where were you, South Africa, and the rest of those who are preaching at us, when millions were murdered and uprooted from their homes in Syria, Yemen and other areas. You were not there because everything you are doing now is only hot air, lies and vanity. We will continue our defensive war, the justice and morality of which is without peer."