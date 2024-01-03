Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Tuesday released a statement in which he called on Congress to reject the $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid being considered for Israel, saying the funds would be used by the Israeli government “to continue its brutal war against the Palestinian people.”

“While we recognize that Hamas’ barbaric terrorist attack began this war, we must also recognize that Israel’s military response has been grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law,” wrote Sanders, adding, “And, most importantly for Americans, we must understand that Israel’s war against the Palestinian people has been significantly waged with US bombs, artillery shells, and other forms of weaponry. And the results have been catastrophic.”

Sanders pointed out to reports saying that over 22,000 Palestinian Arabs have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7, two-thirds of them women and children.

“Today, not only are the vast majority of people in Gaza homeless, they lack food, water, medical supplies, and fuel. A recent UN report indicates that half of the population of about 2.2 million are at risk of starvation and 90% say that they regularly go without food for a whole day. The chief economist at the World Food Program said the humanitarian disaster in Gaza is among the worst he has ever seen. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he wrote.

“Congress is working to pass a supplemental funding bill that includes $10 billion of unconditional military aid for the right-wing Netanyahu government to continue its brutal war against the Palestinian people. Enough is enough. Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza,” concludes Sanders.

Sanders has been critical of Israel’s government in the past, referring to it as “racist” and suggesting there “should be strings attached” to the US military aid to Israel.

In 2019, Sanders caused an uproar when he told the J Street conference that the US should redirect its aid to Israel and give it to Gaza instead.

In November, Sanders acknowledged that Hamas started the war against Israel, but still called for US aid to Israel to be conditioned.