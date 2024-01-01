The IDF spokesperson cleared for publication this evening (Monday) that Sergeant First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Sgt. Oster, 24, was a resident of Karnei Shomron and served in Battalion 7020 of the 5th Brigade. His family has been notified of his passing.

Two other soldiers from Battalion 7020 were seriously injured in the same battle in northern Gaza in which Oster was killed.

In addition, a reserve soldier from the 8219 Engineering Battalion was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, and another officer was seriously injured in battle in northern Gaza.