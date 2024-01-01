The London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported that Israel is attempting to persuade Egypt to allow IDF forces into the area near the Philadelphi Route, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, Israel Hayom reported.

A source told the paper that Egypt will have a hard time accepting such a move, even though Israel expects that in the end, Cairo will show flexibility on the matter.

According to the sources, Israel is attempting to use its economic card to convince Egypt, in light of the crisis in the country.

Ahmad Hassen, a former aide in the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position which supports returning Israel to the Phialdelphi Route is a "baseless complaint" that the road is used to smuggle weapons to Hamas.

In addition, a Hamas source spoke Sunday night with the Saudi Arabian Al Arabiya, saying that a delegation from the terror group is in Cairo to discuss the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire.. According to him, the negotiations are ongoing, but they will not agree to a deal to release the hostages prior to a ceasefire.