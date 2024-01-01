Israel will propose to the US that an obstacle be set up along the "Philadelphi Route" to prevent smuggling on the Egyptian side of the Egypt-Gaza border, similar to the obstacle which was set up on the Gaza-Israel border, Maariv reported.

The Philadelphi Route runs along the Egypt-Gaza border.

According to the report, the US will be required to fund the construction of the new obstacle, which will be mainly underground and attempt to solve the problem of the "smuggling city" which has developed over the years at the Rafah Crossing.

Maariv noted that this is an initial proposition and is expected to see significant pushback from Egypt, such that the issue of what Rafah Crossing will be on the day after the war is still far from resolved.

Diplomatic sources have said that the proposition will be explained in great detail to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is expected to arrive in Israel this weekend.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that, "The Philadelphi Route, or more accurately, the southern gate, must remain in our hands and remain closed. Any other arrangement will not ensure the disarming that we want and are obligated to ensure in Gaza."