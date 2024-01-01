International sources have suggested Salam Fayyad, a former leader of the Palestinian Authority, as a potential candidate to rule Gaza after the end of the Israel-Hamas war, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

Fayyad served in his position between 2007-2013, and is considered one of the founders of the Palestinian Authority's institutions. He also served as the Authority's treasurer and as an adviser at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the past, Fayyad has ignored Israeli sovereignty and called for a boycott of Israeli goods.

According to the report, during discussions on what should follow the war, diplomats involved in the matter raised Fayyad's name as a potential candidate for ruling Gaza. The goal would be that he receive a senior position in what the US calls a "renewed" Palestinian Authority.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fayyad is also involved in the talks between Hamas and Fatah, the political party represented by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas. In these talks, Fayyad attempts to create a dialogue between the two warring factions.