Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded message on Thursday that October 7 will remain in the minds of Zionists as a decisive landmark in the history of the conflict with the "occupying entity".

Israel, he claimed, is trying in its war in Gaza to erase the impact of this event, but every street and neighborhood in the Gaza Strip will witness the power of the Palestinian people, and the campaign also exposed the hypocrisy of the human rights organizations that provide protection to the "evil and occupying forces".

He described Israel as a "cowardly enemy" who has been killing Palestinian Arabs for decades, adding that the current campaign is part of that, but stating that the Palestinian Arabs will rebuild the ruins and soon leave with their heads held high and advance to the victory and liberation of “Palestine”.

In a message to the Palestinian Arab public, Abu Obeida said that thanks to the “resistance” and firm stand, the Palestinian Arabs built the coffin of the "criminal occupation" that will disappear from the map.

He called on every Palestinian Arab and Muslim to prepare to take revenge on the "arrogant enemy", stressing that now the priority of Hamas is the demand for a complete cessation of "aggression" and the "criminal Nazi war of extermination".

Abu Obeida made clear that nothing is more important than a complete cessation of the war, and without the realization of this goal there will be no exchange deal or discussion of other proposals. He concluded his words by saying, "This is jihad, victory or death in the path of Allah."