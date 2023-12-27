New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft warned that the rise of antisemitic hate in recent months will likely lead to violence.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Kraft, who is Jewish, said: “If we don’t do a good job of controlling it, I think hate leads to violence. And what we’re seeing going on in this country now is really scary to me.”

He warned that while “most people are good, but when you start seeing hate and it starts with Jewish hate, there will be hate against all minorities."

Kraft said that since the Hamas massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism has been combatting online misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas.

“50 percent of what’s being spread is lies and not accurate, and young people unfortunately are believing," he said.

Kraft explained that he himself has experienced antisemitism. “I had people who didn’t want to do business with me. They thought I had horns in my head. They had never met someone from my background and it just allows you to work harder.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents in the US between October 7-December 7.

In March, Kraft announced the launch of the “Stand up to Jewish Hate” campaign which aimed to combat antisemitic attacks occurring across the United States through the use of a blue emoji in solidarity with the Jewish community.

The campaign received the support of former Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady and former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson.