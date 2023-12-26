IDF ground, air, and naval troops are continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells and military sites and infrastructure used by terrorist organizations.

As part of assistance to the ground troops, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck over 100 Hamas terror targets, including tunnel shafts, infrastructure, and military sites used by the terrorist organization to attack IDF troops.

On Monday night, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist cell in Jabalya that attempted to plant an explosive device adjacent to an IDF tank. The forces struck the terrorists in response, and during combat, directed an IDF aircraft that killed the terrorists and struck the compound where they operated.

Over the past day, an IDF aircraft within minutes struck and killed over ten terrorists operating in the Khan Yunis area adjacent to the troops. Furthermore, in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a Hamas cell advancing toward a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization, where numerous weapons were stored. The troops directed an IDF aircraft that struck the military compound and killed the Hamas terror cell.

Furthermore, during searches in an Islamic Jihad military compound in Daraj Tuffah, IDF troops located guns, explosive devices, and ammunition, along with intelligence documents and military equipment used by the terror organization.