A son was born to fallen soldier Major Avraham Hovelashvili, who was killed in battle on October 7.

Two weeks before his death, Avraham and his wife, Shoshi Sabahat, learned that Shoshi was six weeks pregnant.

This week, Shoshi gave birth to their child at Ashdod's Assuta Hospital. The circumcision is expected to take place next week, on Israel's Independence Day.

"The due date was May 18, but the baby decided to arrive in this world a bit earlier - exactly between Holocaust Memorial Day and Remembrance Day for Fallen Soldiers," Shoshi shared. "It's as if the baby wanted to send us a message that despite the great sadness, personal and general, that we are here, despite everything and with everything. The fact that the circumcision is expected to take place on Independence Day is a winning proof: They did not defeat us - and will not defeat us."

Avraham (26), Deputy Battalion Commander in the Caracal Battalion, was a resident of Ashdod. He left home on October 7, after being called up to fight the terrorists infiltrating towns along the Gaza border. Upon receiving the call-up, Avraham immediately donned his uniform and set off in the direction of Kibbutz Sufa.

While passing the Sa'ad Junction on his way to Kibbutz Sufa, Avraham met and eliminated terrorists. He then continued driving southwards, aiming to meet up with his battalion in Sufa. However, during the drive, Avraham began receiving information about a massacre near Re'im (the site of the Nova festival) and decided to change direction and travel there instead.

Upon arrival at Re'im, Avraham was confronted with another terror cell. Alone, he worked to make contact with the terrorists, and succeeded in killing a number of them before he himself was killed.