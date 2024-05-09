Former US President Donald Trump took to social media to denounce US President Joe Biden's warning of delaying arms shipments to Israel.

"Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza," he wrote.

"Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive. Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them."

"Biden is weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III. Remember - this war in Israel, just like the war in Ukraine, would have NEVER started if I was in the White House," Trump declared, and promised, "But very soon, we will be back, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!"

Recently, President Biden told CNN: “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers."

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,”