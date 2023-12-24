Ahead of a government meeting that took place this morning (Sunday), heads of the authorities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley delivered a harsh letter to government ministers following their decision to drop the approval of the security budget for Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley from the agenda, which was meant to be approved today.

The letter states that should the budget not be approved, the heads of the authorities will be forced to shut down their work and enter into a fight with the decision-makers.

An excerpt from the letter states, “You, as members of the Israeli government, are responsible for the safety of more than half a million residents in our region. By taking this action, you have abandoned and neglected more than half a million residents of Judea and Samaria, leaving the communities without essential elements of security. Many of those whom you have chosen to abandon have been drafted and are currently deep in the Gaza Strip and are under the impression that the government of Israel is performing its duty to protect their families, yet it is not.”

Moreover, the authority heads delivered harsh criticism of the decision, which they described as a security violation: “You have turned us into beggars; you have been deterred by a false campaign that wants to divide the populations and has wanted and still wants to defame our communities and weaken them. The results of the test show that you place yourselves in line with this slander and have us made to chase after the budgets at a time when Israel is at war. For this, we do not forgive you.”