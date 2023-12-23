Soldiers from the IDF's Egoz Unit, who specialize in guerilla warfare, have been fighting for the past three weeks together with the Givati Brigade in Hamas' strongholds in the heart of Khan Yunis.

Egoz soldiers have eliminated dozens of terrorists in clashes, and raided and destroyed terror targets both above and below ground.

In one of the battles in Khan Yunis, Egoz soldiers identified an armed terrorist who attempted to come closer to the forces and harm the soldiers.

After identifying the terrorist, the soldiers opened fire and eliminated him. Later, during searches of the area, the terrorist's body was found, together with his weapon and his GoPro camera, which had captured the elimination.

In addition, the soldiers located many weapons in the area, as well as intelligence information.

Egoz soldiers activate precise fire using a variety of missiles, some of which are being used for the first time during the fighting in Gaza.