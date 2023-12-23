As part of ground operations, and in preparation for a planned ambush in the area of Issa in northern Gaza City, IDF ground troops fired decoy shots that lured dozens of terrorists from a building that served as a Hamas headquarters.

During the joint operational activity, IDF ground and intelligence troops directed an IAF fighter jet to strike the building, eliminating the terrorists.

In the strike in the area of Issa, IDF troops identified armed terrorists that attempted to attack the troops, which were eliminated by IDF sniper fire. Additional terrorist infrastructure was located in the area, including buildings used as Hamas military sites which were struck and destroyed by the troops.

In the neighborhood of Bakshi in southern Gaza City, IDF troops identified a stockpile of weapons located inside a kindergarten, including toy boxes filled with dozens of mortar shells, warheads, and RPG type anti-tank missiles.

The weapons located inside a kindergarten IDF spokesperson

During additional operational activity in Gaza City, IDF troops directed an IAF fighter jet and aircraft to strike and eliminate an armed terrorist cell that was identified by the troops.

Furthermore, during operational activity in the outskirts of Al-Shati, IDF troops identified three terrorists who fired at the troops. In response, the troops directed an IAF aircraft and fighter jet to strike and eliminate the three terrorists.