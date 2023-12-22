Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday issued a threat to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Speaking at the conclusion of a daily assessment of the situation with senior members of the defense establishment, Gallant said, "The activity of the IDF and the defense establishment continues. In the north of the Gaza Strip - the operation is gradually completing the goals we set: Disbanding the Hamas battalions and denying their underground capabilities. We also operate in the Khan Yunis area and the south of the Gaza Strip, and we will operate in other places in the future."

"One thing is clear - Yahya Sinwar now hears the IDF tractors above him, the Air Force bombs and the IDF's actions. He will soon meet the barrels of our guns," the Defense Minister vowed.

"We will go and deepen our activity and complete all our goals - first of all, the elimination of the Hamas terrorist organization, the denial of its military and governmental capabilities, and the return of the hostages to Israel," Gallant added. "The operation will be a drawn-out operation, requiring patience, but we will reach an achievement."

The Defense Minister also praised the IDF soldiers and said, "The IDF is doing an excellent job, the soldiers are fighting bravely. We embrace them and salute them for their great determination."

