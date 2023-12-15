The IDF on Friday afternoon cleared for publication that Master sergeant (res.) Tomer Shlomo Myara, 28, from Netanya, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced that Sergeant first class (res.) Shay Uriel Pizem fell in battle in Gaza.

Pizem, 23, from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, was a tank commander in Battalion 9 of the 401st Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza.

He was the father of a three-week-old infant daughter.

On Friday morning, the IDF announced that Sergeant Oz Shmuel Aradi, 19, from Kibbutz Hatzor, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, three soldiers were injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip and one soldier was seriously injured in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Also, during an operation in Gaza, the bodies of two hostages, IDF soldiers Nik Beizer and Ron Scherman, were recovered by IDF soldiers and brought back to Israel.

After an identification process carried out by medical officials and military rabbis, on Friday IDF representatives informed the families of the two, who were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel.

Earlier, the IDF also recovered the body of Elia Toledano, 28, who was kidnapped by Hamas from the party in Re’im on October 7, and brought it to Israel.

