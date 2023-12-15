During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of the hostages CPL Nik Beizer and SGT Ron Sherman were recovered by IDF soldiers and brought back to Israel.

After an identification process carried out by medical officials and military rabbis, on Friday IDF representatives informed the families of CPL Nik Beizer and SGT Ron Sherman, who were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th, that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel.

CPL Nik Beizer, 19, from Be'er Sheva, was taken hostage while serving as a driver in the Gaza CLA, and SGT Ron Sherman, 19, from Lehavim, was taken hostage during his service as an NCO in the Gaza CLA.

"The IDF sends the families its heartfelt condolences and will continue to support them," the IDF said.

"Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home. We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return all of the hostages home."