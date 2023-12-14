The son of State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, who was seriously wounded in combat in Gaza approximately a month ago, lit the last candle of Hanukkah at the traditional giant menorah placed opposite the central bus station of Jerusalem by the Chabad movement.

Matanyahu Englman himself was present at the ceremony and commented: "IDF soldiers are the Maccabees of our time. They are true heroes. New stories of soldiers, officers, and other security forces are published daily. Everyone is working for the security of Israel and the safety of its citizens."

"All of this is being done against Hamas terrorists who killed, raped, and injured many of us on Oct. 7th/ I am proud of my son Hagai who fought as a reservist, was injured, and does not give up on himself even while he recovers. The people of Israel are all united in the mourning of the families of the fallen and praying for the recovery of the wounded and the return of the hostages."

"I pray that on this last day of Hanukkah, when the menorah shines its brightest, that its light will lead our soldiers to victory over all of our enemies."