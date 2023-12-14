The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses.

Lawmakers approved the resolution in a 303-126 vote, with 125 Democrats and one Republican voting against the measure, according to CNN. Three Democrats voted present.

The resolution condemns the testimony given by the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania during a contentious House hearing last week, stating that they were “evasive and dismissive” when asked if calls for the genocide of Jews violate university policies on bullying and harassment and failed “to simply condemn such action.”

The resolution was put forward by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who headed last week’s hearing, along with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Democratic Reps. Jared Moskowitz of Florida and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

In the wake of widespread backlash over the testimony, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned over the weekend. The resolution states that Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth should “follow suit” and resign as well.

Gay has apologized for the remarks, telling The Harvard Crimson in an interview, “I am sorry. Words matter.”

“When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” she added.

Harvard on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Gay's continued leadership of the university.

The Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation, MIT’s governing board, issued a statement last week saying that Kornbluth has their “full and unreserved support.”