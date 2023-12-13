Thousands turned out this afternoon (Wednesday) to pay their last respects to Col. Itzhak Ben Basat, who was killed in battle against Hamas terrorists while defending the State of Israel on Tuesday night.

Co. Itzhak's mother, Edna, described how he was the only boy among four sisters and how, after rising through the ranks of the Golani Brigade, he commanded many battles.

"In my eyes, you were invincible, I was sure that you had a special protector. There are so many things I want to say about you, you are my child, you were so unique and special. We will continue on the personal and national level until we achieve victory. Know that your sisters have always loved and will love you, Itzhak," she said.

The head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Major General Yaniv Asor said: "On the Black Shabbat, you were on leave, you got into an armored jeep and joined a group that rescued residents under fire. From the moment you fell, I started running through our first meeting in my head, a short meeting was enough for us, you stood out through quiet leadership, you strived for contact with the enemy, set standards, and joined the group that every commander dreamed of."

"We kept growing together. I learned so much about leadership from you. We will carry on in your spirit until we achieve victory," General Asor stated.