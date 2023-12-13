US President Joe Biden was asked about the ongoing war in Gaza during a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

"We have to remember what we're doing here. Israel is an independent nation that is dealing with the brutality and inhumanity of how Hamas treated them, including raping, burning, and beheading them. It's beyond comparison," President Biden commented.

"At the same time, I think we have made it clear to the Israelis that their actions must be consistent with attempts to keep innocent Palestinians from being hurt or killed. It doesn't lessen their responsibility to innocent civilians that they are going after Hamas.

"We have a responsibility to protect civilians as well. That's why we've been working hard with the Israelis to ensure that Palestinians will have access to humanitarian assistance, and have reached 140 trucks a day going into Gaza with food, gear, and fuel. Israel has stated its intent to fulfill these responsibilities as well."

"Every innocent death is a tragedy, and I know that Israel is making an attempt to match its words and actions in that regard," he stressed.