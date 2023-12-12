A rocket launch post used to fire at the Israeli city of Sderot was struck by the IAF, as the IDF operations against Hamas in Gaza continue.

Since Monday, the IAF has hit a number of launch posts used to fire rockets at Israelis across the country from inside the Gaza Strip. IDF troops in Jabalya identified a post launching rockets toward the city of Sderot. In response, the forces directed an aircraft that struck the launch post.

IDF troops also conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas compound and located approximately 250 rockets, shells, and RPGs that were ready for use, as well as other weapons and military equipment.

The forces also struck a weapons production factory where they located hundreds of grenades, rockets, and M72 LAW rockets.

Parallel to the ground operations, Israeli naval forces identified a terrorist cell that was firing at the ground troops in the Gaza Strip and struck the cell.