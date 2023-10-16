Israel Prize laureate and presidential candidate Miriam Peretz, who lost two of her sons during their service in the IDF, has paid condolence visits to over 30 families who lost loved ones in Hamas' barbaric attacks on Israel.

Speaking with Kan Reshet Bet, Peretz said, "Every morning, I have terrible lists, I did not ever think that I would have binders of names. One after the other, I go from morning to night between bereaved families all across Israel."

She added, "There is one who can console, one who can embrace, we need all the help. Yesterday I went to 14 families, people who I don't know."

Peretz also noted that there are families who are surrounded by thousands of visitors, and there are those who have only a few. She recalled that there was one mother who called her and asked her to come, because she was already standing on the porch.

"Many times they need to hear that their sons and daughters who fell, fell not because they ran to battle but beacuse they wanted to live. The greastest comfort is that we live," she said.

"When a grandmother tells me, 'I won't make kuba any more,' I embrace her and show her the rest of the siblings and tell her, 'What about them? You won't make kuba for them?' And then the grandmother says, 'No, no, for them, I'll make it.'"

"There are no bereaved families here - there is a bereaved country," she emphasized.