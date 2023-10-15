The IDF revealed on Sunday parts of its investigation of the findings that were taken by the Intelligence Directorate from Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel on October 7th.

Until now, the IDF's document and technical findings collection unit and the Yahalom elite combat engineering unit collected hundreds of documents and certificates, hundreds of cellular devices, communication devices, and cameras, and spread dozens of intelligence notices to the forces.

Reservists from the unit are working at the 8200th Intelligence Unit's headquarters near Tel Aviv to develop a system for study, dissection, and evaluation. All of the findings: arms, documents, cell phones, and certificates pass through inspection and bomb disposal by the Yahalom unit.

Among the documents that were found are detailed attack orders against Kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope, which show and emphasize Hamas's plan for terror attacks and atrocities against civilians and soldiers as one.

In addition, the forces found a pamphlet and a detailed description of the Hamas forces that participated in the attack. The pamphlet included the coordination activities, the stages of the attack, and code words. One paragraph describes the treatment and holding of hostages in the communities of the Gaza envelope.

On the body of one of the terrorists in Israeli territory, a group from the 202nd Battalion found a detailed plan to attack Kibbutz Alumim and additional proof of the plan for the horrific raid on Israeli civilians by the terror organization.

The intelligence collection unit is coordinating the evaluation of the findings taken from the Hamas terror organization during the war. The arms, documents, and sensitive content are being separated from each other and are being tended to by the investigators. The unit is comprised of enlisted soldiers and reservists whose mission is to weed out critical information from the findings that were collected by the combat forces in the field and to upload them to the intelligence database.

From the beginning of the war, soldiers from the Yohalam unit have participated in identifying the arms that were found in the communities in the Gaza envelope, which were full of arms, explosives, ammunition, and granades.

The forces separated the arms and explosives that were found in the field from the intelligence aids such as cell phones and radios, they were fully cleared by bomb disposal technicians and were transferred for further examination.