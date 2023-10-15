NBC reports that several highly trained Hamas units were issued specific orders to target schools and youth centers on the invasion in the hopes of seizing as many hostages as possible.

Documents allegedly found on the body of Hamas militants included detailed maps of the kibbutz of Kfar Sa'ad, including labels marking buildings likely to have high concentrations of children.

According to accompanying documents alleged to contain orders for the invasion, specific units of motorcycles and Jeeps were assigned to overrun the kibbutz, secure the east and west sides against Israeli forces, and surround youth centers to take hostages. The plan details numbers of vehicles, staging points, and routes of attack.

The plans are marked 'Top Secret' in Arabic and join a growing number of documents showing that the attack was proceeded by meticulous intelligence on each of the towns targeted.

In another town, MK Almog Cohen, who joined the firefight against the terrorists, told reporters how one terrorist was carrying a recent set of aerial photos of the town with important targets labeled in Arabic.

An unnamed Israeli official commented "This is unprecedented planning for a terrorist attack. The level of detail would make the jaw of any intelligence officer drop."