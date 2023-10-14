A special air train arrived in Israel from the United States on Friday, containing ambulances and intensive care vehicles that will help the Magen David Adom (MDA) in treating the wounded of the Swords of Iron war.

As part of the aid sent to Israel by the Friends of MDA Association in the United States, MDA teams will receive mobile intensive care units and ambulances that will arrive on four flights, the first of which landed on Friday at Ben Gurion Airport.

After a quick preparation in Israel, the life-saving vehicles will immediately be handed over to the rescue teams of Magen David Adom who work in Israel around the clock and save lives.

The ambulances and intensive care vehicles will join MDA's fleet of rescue vehicles across the country, which are currently on peak alert: 1,400 MDA ambulances and intensive care vehicles, some of which are bulletproof, are used by MDA's EMTs and paramedics who save lives and operate while risking their lives.

MDA Director General, Eli Bin, said, "Magen David Adom is currently receiving the air train of ambulances and intensive care vehicles coming from the United States, which will help us provide a good, high-quality and faster response to the needs in the field. I thank our dear donors in the United States, for volunteering to help Magen David Adom especially these days, while the State of Israel is facing difficult challenges and we are in great need of this assistance."

