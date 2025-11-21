Ofer Bruner, 19, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion, was killed yesterday (Thursday) after apparently slipping and falling from a cliff into a water reservoir at the Ein Avdat Nature Reserve, where he had been volunteering. MDA (Israeli Emergency Medical Services) teams who were called to the scene found him lifeless.

Bruner, may his memory be a blessing, was a graduate of the Environmental Education High School at Midreshet Ben-Gurion and was preparing to enlist in the IDF soon after completing a meaningful year of service.

Avi Friza and Nasser Alfrigat, ZAKA volunteers from the Southern District, who arrived at the scene, shared: "We arrived after receiving a report about a young man who was found in the water in the nature reserve after being missing since the morning. When we reached the spring, we saw a young man who was lifeless, after apparently slipping while trying to descend toward the water and falling from a height."

The Regional Council of Ramat Negev expressed their condolences: "We received with shock the news of his untimely passing. The council embraces the Bruner family and the Midreshet Ben-Gurion community at this difficult time. Our hearts are with Tali, Itai, and the children."