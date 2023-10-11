IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke this evening (Wednesday) to the technical malfunctions that were discovered in the warning systems of the Home Front Command, one of led led to the fear of unmanned Hezbollah aircraft infiltrating the northern border.

"There is no security incident in the northern region and there are no launches from Lebanon. There was a malfunction that we are investigating in alerts from the Home Front Command. I would like to reassure the public. It is good that you went to protected areas and it is good that you entered your houses, this saves lives. According to the current instructions, it is possible to return to normal," said Hagari.

Turning to the events of the fifth day of the war against Hamas, Hagari said that "the Air Force attacked terrorist areas, and at this stage, there has a great achievement in terms of controlling the terrorist organization Hamas on the ground. At the systemic level, Hamas is having difficulty operating and its vulnerability is significant. The functional capacity of Hamas has been significantly damaged."

"The Gaza periphery is still defined as a combat zone - and IDF forces are deployed in all the localities. According to our assessments, there are still terrorists in the area," he added.

He noted that "there was one significant incident at Zikim Beach involving five terrorists, three of whom were killed. This is another open incident. The public should know that the IDF has a high level of readiness in the entire war arena."

Hagari also said that so far 189 IDF soldiers have been identified who fell in battle in the current war and 60 families have been informed that their relatives were abducted to the Gaza Strip. "This matter must be handled carefully - we face the tension between reliability and speed."