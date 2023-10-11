US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with President Isaac Herzog.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that during the call, Blinken reaffirmed “unwavering US support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks.”

“The Secretary reiterated his condolences for all those killed or injured and for those still missing,” added Miller.

Blinken also commented on the meeting in a post on X, writing, “I spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog today to reaffirm the United States remains steadfast in its support for Israel and its right to defend itself.”

The call between Blinken and Herzog came after the State Department announced that Blinken will arrive in Israel in the coming days to discuss how America can support Israel following the Hamas massacre of over 1,000 Israelis over the weekend.

"Our support for Israel is unwavering, and the Secretary looks forward to meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government and continuing the discussions he and the President have been having with them since the initial attacks on Saturday," said Miller.

The announcement follows US President Joe Biden's speech on the Hamas massacre on Tuesday, in which the President declared, "We stand with Israel, we stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack."