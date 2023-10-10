US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Israel in the coming days to discuss how America can support Israel following the Hamas massacre of over 1,000 Israelis over the weekend.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: "Secretary Blinken will be traveling to Israel in the coming days to engage our Israeli partners directly about the situation on the ground, and how we can continue to best support them in their fight against the terrorists who launched these horrific attacks."

"Our support for Israel is unwavering, and the Secretary looks forward to meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government and continuing the discussions he and the President have been having with them since the initial attacks on Saturday," he added.

Miller said that the US administration does not "have any information to suggest that Iran either directed or orchestrated these attacks by Hamas. Iran likely knew that Hamas was planning operations against Israel, but without the precise timing or scope of what occurred. Iran has of course long supported Hamas with material and financial support, but we have not yet seen anything to suggest that they supported or were behind this current attack."

The announcement follows US President Joe Biden's speech on the Hamas massacre Tuesday in which the President declared: "We stand with Israel, we stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack."