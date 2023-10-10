The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., spoke by phone on Monday with IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

“Gen. Brown expressed his condolences for the victims of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israeli military relationship,” said Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler in a statement.

“The two military leaders discussed the security situation on the ground, as well as steps to strengthen the US military posture in the region and bolster regional deterrence efforts. The leaders will remain in close consultation with each other, as well as with Allies and partners who share a commitment to peace and oppose terrorism,” the statement added.

“The US and Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East,” concluded Butler.

Speaking to reporters later on Monday and quoted by Reuters, Brown warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis in Israel.

Asked what his message for Iran was, Brown said: "Not to get involved."

"We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear," Brown was quoted as having told a small group of reporters traveling with him to Brussels.

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden released a statement in which he confirmed that at least 11 American citizens were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, and also reiterated the US support for Israel.

“In this moment of heartbreak, the American people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israelis. We remember the pain of being attacked by terrorists at home, and Americans across the country stand united against these evil acts that have once more claimed innocent American lives. It is an outrage. And we will continue to show the world that the American people are unwavering in our resolve to oppose terrorism in all forms,” Biden wrote.

“The United States and the State of Israel are inseparable partners, and I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu again when we spoke yesterday that the United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people,” he added.

Biden was also part of a statement released on Monday by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, in which those countries condemned Hamas and expressed support for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on the country.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages,” the leaders said.

“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage,” they added.

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region,” they concluded.