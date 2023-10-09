תיעוד: לוחמי מג״ב חיסלו חוליית מחבלים סמוך לצומת שער הנגב דוברות המשטרה

A Border Police ambush unit operated tonight (Monday) against a terrorist cell on Route 34 near Shaar HaNegev Junction.

The officers were patrolling a road on which they identified a suspicious vehicle and began to check it. At the same time, shots were fired at the officers, and the commander of the force was wounded by shrapnel in the chest and was taken for medical treatment. The fighters returned fire and eliminated the terrorist squad.

A few minutes later, the fighters realized that another squad of Hamas terrorists was threatening them. The officers entered into a shootout that included supporting fire from a tank and the aerial guidance of a helicopter and drones until the terrorists were eliminated.