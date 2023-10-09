The chair and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee are preparing a bipartisan resolution affirming US support for Israel and condemning Hamas' attacks on the country, Axios reported on Sunday.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement he expects the measure "to be one of the first, if not the first items considered on the floor once we elect a new Speaker."

The resolution, a draft copy of which was obtained by Axios, affirms the US "commitment to Israel's security, including through security assistance" and calls for "full enforcement" of sanctions on Iran.

It also condemns "Iran's support for terrorist groups and proxies, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad" and calls on all countries to "unequivocally condemn Hamas' brutal war."

The measure is being led by McCaul and Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-NY) and is being circulated to members of the Foreign Affairs Committee for co-sponsors, according to Axios.

"Now is the time to show the world the United States firmly stands with our friend and ally Israel in our condemnation of this heinous attack by Iran-backed terrorists," McCaul said, adding that when the bill comes to the floor, he expects it to "receive overwhelming bipartisan support."

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The President expressed deep sympathy for all those missing, wounded, and killed and pledged his full support for the Government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.

The two discussed the taking of hostages by Hamas terrorists, including entire families, the elderly, and young children. The President emphasized that there is no justification whatsoever for terrorism, and all countries must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities.

Later on Sunday, the Defense Department announced that the US military will move Navy ships and military aircraft closer to Israel in a show of support for the Jewish state.