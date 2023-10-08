Naama, an 18-year-old young woman hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Assuta Hospital, gave a chilling testimony of how she hid in a trash can alongside ten of her friends when the Hamas invasion began. All her friends were killed, but she survived despite an injury to the neck.

The young woman who was at the music festival attended by thousands of other young people said that as soon as they realized that the party had been attacked by terrorists, she fled with about ten of her friends towards a nearby dumpster, where they hid inside the garbage while sending panicked messages to their families and begging for rescue.

The hours passed, but the security forces did not arrive at the scene, and all the while, they heard the terrorists shooting their friends and searching for the rest of the civilians.

"After a few hours in which we lay in silence, one of my friends suddenly made a sound, which the terrorists heard," she described to her family members.

"They came and shot the girls from point-blank range. I was also shot in the neck, but I continued to lie quietly next to the bodies of my friends, who were apparently all murdered."