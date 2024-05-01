IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi conducted a tour and held a situational assessment today (Wednesday) at the Lebanese border with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 146th Division, BG Yisrael Shomer, and other commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff spoke with reserve commanders of the "Etzioni" Brigade (6), which has been on operational duty in the western Galilee over recent weeks.

"The offensive operation in Gaza will continue with strength; its objectives are both to restore security to the communities near the Gaza Strip and to bring the hostages back home securely," the Chief of Staff told the reservists.

"You are doing an excellent job of operational defense in the north, and we are preparing for an offensive in the north," he continued.

Halevi added: "We are taking the difficult event of October 7th, we have recovered, moved forward strongly, and are making a very clear statement about our presence here going forward. The reserve force plays a significant role in this. The State of Israel, I'm saying this on my own behalf, on behalf of the IDF, and I dare say on behalf of the State of Israel and the Israeli government, has great appreciation for your extended presence here."