IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed the public on Sunday for the first time since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning. "The State of Israel and the IDF are fighting back now against the criminal attack by Hamas. This is murderous terror," Halevi stated. "We are attacking, fending off, striking anyone who was a part of this."

He added: "I know that the past day was difficult, the toll is high, I know there are many questions and the frustration is great. But it's important - we are now advancing forward in working and solving the problem."

"We have civilians and security forces, some are in the hands of the enemy. Therefore, it is a time for war. Not a bout of fighting, not an operation, time for war."

Halevi concluded: "And in this war, the IDF is strong and will win. We expect long and complex days of combat. We will stay ready on all fronts."